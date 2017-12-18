Barcelona Star Set to Become the Latest European Name to Leave for Chinese Super League

Argentine newspaper La Nacion are reporting that Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano is set for a move to Chinese Super League club Hebei Fortune.

The 33-year-old has been at the Nou Camp for seven and a half years, and there were some rumours of a surprise return to Liverpool, whom he left in 2010 for a move to Catalonia.

However, Mascherano is set to join the Chinese outfit at the end of next month's transfer window as he becomes the latest European star to move to the riches of China.

AHORA SÍ, CONFIRMADO: Javier Mascherano es nuevo jugador del Hebei Fortune de China: hubo acuerdo con Barcelona y su comprador y el argentino cambia para buscar minutos de titularidad; deja atrás a uno de los mejores clubes del mundo — Fernando Czyz (@fczyz) December 18, 2017

He will join fellow Argentine Ezequiel Lavezzi, formerly of PSG and Napoli, who has between with Hebei Fortune since 2016.

Two time Champions League winner Mascherano will reportedly sign a two-year deal and the transfer itself will be in the region of €10m, according to reports. He will also apparently have a return clause in his contract, which would see him return to the Catalans at the end of his deal in Asia.

Mascherano will leave the Nou Camp with a staggering 17 major trophies, 331 appearances and just a single goal during his time in Spain as he goes to China.