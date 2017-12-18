Sandro Wagner is on the brink of a move back to Bavaria after Bayern Munich agreed to pay €12m for the 30-year-old striker.

The TSG Hoffenheim forward has shone under exciting head coach Julian Nagelsmann and with Bayern looking to relieve some pressure from Robert Lewandowski's shoulders, Wagner looks set to return to Bavaria after nearly 10 years away.

The Sunday edition of Bild (via Goal Deutschland) reported that Wagner's transfer fee could be as high as €15m if certain performance-based add-ons are met.

Sport1 also reported that Wagner, who joined Hoffenheim in 2016 for €2.8m, would travel to Bavaria on Monday to complete a medical.

The striker, who was part of Germany's outstanding Confederations Cup squad during the summer, will sign a deal at the Allianz Arena until 2020.

Wagner is far from the most prolific of goalscorers, with a Bundesliga record of 36 goals in 159 appearances in his top-flight career.

However, his resurgence at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena has helped him become a German national team player and could see his move back to Bayern secured.

Serge Gnabry would also be joining his current teammate in Bavaria next season. The former Arsenal winger completed a €8m move to the Allianz Arena over the summer after a successful year with Werder Bremen, immediately being loaned out to Hoffenheim for the duration of the 2017/18 season.