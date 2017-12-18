Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich Could Be Offered New Contract Following Heroic Penalty Save

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is set for contract talks, following his heroic display in his side's 1-0 win against Stuttgart at the weekend.

The Bavarian's took the lead in the 79th minute through Thomas Muller, however Stuttgart were awarded a penalty in the dying minutes of the game. Fortunately, Ulreich saved the penalty and secured all three points for Bayern.

Speaking after the victory, sporting director Hasan Sa­li­ha­mid­zic claimed that he spoke with the goalkeeper about the possibility of extending his contract, as quoted by Bild.

"We spoke with Ulle and told him we would talk to him about it."

Ulreich's current deal expires in the summer, and has played second fiddle to German captain Manuel Neuer for the majority of his time at Bayern. His performances of late have certainly led to interest in the goalkeeper and he well could leave Munich next summer on a free.

However, with that being said, with the current dominance of this Bayern side in the Bundesliga it would not be the worst decision for the ex-Stuttgart man to stay in Munich, if given the opportunity. 

It is a decision that only the German can make, whether it is to end his career with a lorry load of trophies, or to look back at his time playing for a lesser club.

