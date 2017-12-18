Burnley Midfielder Jack Cork Claims That Clarets Are Motivated by Their Critics Amid Impressive Form

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Midfielder Jack Cork has stated that Burnley have been motivated by those who doubted them and are eager to keep proving them wrong.

Burnley had been tipped for a relegation scrap following the sale of key players Andre Gray and Michael Keane. However, the Lancashire side are now in the top six of the Premier League and challenging for a place in the European competitions. 


Sean Dyche's side are currently on 32 points, two behind fourth placed Liverpool and one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph about their predicted relegation, Cork said: "We all saw that, I remember seeing it with Huddersfield and Brighton as well. It gives you a little bit of extra motivation when you hear things like that.

"You have it in your mind to prove people wrong and I’ve been at teams before where it’s been the same kind of thing. It is good and it gives you that bit of extra motivation in games."

Despite Burnley's flying start to the season, Cork is determined not to let the side get carried away. The 28-year-old insists that the team are still focused on achieving their main goal of reaching 40 points.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"It’s not what we thought we’d be involved in at the start of the season but we don’t want to get carried away,” he said. "At the minute our main goal is to get to 40 points and if we can get that then we’ll look at setting some new targets and go from there."

The midfielder continued: "If we can get to 40 points quite quickly then it would be a shame if we couldn’t add to the good start that we’ve had. We’ll keep going and we keep getting results and pulling them out. We’ve got that momentum where we’re getting results."

Cork also stated that he was wary of how quickly things can change in the Premier League and how easy it is to drop down the table.

"I don’t want to say how far we can go because it’s the Premier League but we have got the quality. The former Swansea player added "if you hit one or two bad results then you can get in to a bad run so we don’t want to get carried away and brought back down to earth."

