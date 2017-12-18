Everton 3-1 Swansea: Toffees Overcome Swans Despite Slow Start Thanks to Sigurdsson Screamer

New Merseyside hero Gylfi Sigurdsson secured his team's sixth consecutive success as Everton defeated an unlucky Swansea with a neat 3-1 victory at Goodison Park in the Monday Night Football.

Everton continued their impressive unbeaten run, under the guidance of former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce, climbing in the process to the mighty heights of the ninth place in the Premier League.

Swansea boss Paul Clement, on the other hand, after another frustrating result, will have plenty to reflect as his team stay rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Swans travelled to Goodison Park having collected only one win in their last nine Premier League clashes and were determined to climb up the table and escape the dreaded relegation zone, but failed to boost their chances, succumbing to their 12th defeat of the season.

However, it was the Swans who broke the deadlock, with Leroy Fer, who had performed ably in the opening exchanges, edging the ball past Jordan Pickford following a Tom Carroll corner.

5 - Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in five goals in his last seven Premier League games (3 goals, 2 assists), after failing to score or provide an assist in his first 10 this season. Kickstart. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2017

However, Everton starlet Dominic Calvert-Lewin offered Sam Allardyce a half-time reprieve, latching onto a rebounded penalty effort from Wayne Rooney.

However, as the match edged towards the closing stages, former Swan Sigurdsson tipped the balance in Everton's favour, curling home a wonderful effort for the hosts, even amongst Swans fans' boos. The Iceland midfielder endeared himself to the home crowd, as he completed a stunning personal display and gave Everton the lead with a right-footed volley.

Unfortunately for the Swans, striker Wilfried Bony limped off the pitch after only four minutes with a probable hamstring injury, replaced by Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham.

Abraham, in contrast to the rest of the team, tried to inspire the tepid Swans into mounting a comeback, but the south Wales outfit rarely threatened Jordan Pickford's goal.

Tammy Abraham masterclass incoming. — Shåne. (@elitefirmino) December 18, 2017

Another 20-year-old who really sparkled during the game was Toffee Calvert-Lewin, who did wonders with his feet and was pivotal on several occasions for Everton.

The starlet missed a few chances during the first half - most notably around the 20th minute, when he shot from the distance, but Lukasz Fabianski saved comfortably.





Fellow Blue Aaron Lennon also attempted to break the deadlock, thumping a tight shot from the right, although it failed to test the Swans keeper.

The Swans' most interesting chance arrived as the clock hit the half-hour mark, when Nathan Dyer earned a free-kick that Carroll managed to send past the wall but not Pickford.





Swansea eventually took a much-deserved lead with Fer firing the ball past the Toffee stopper from Carroll's fine delivery. Clement's men looked rejuvenated after scoring and were again extremely dangerous against Everton a few seconds later with Martin Olsson.

So close to a second!@martinolsson3 rifles the ball just past the post from distance.#EVESWA 0️⃣-1️⃣ (41’) pic.twitter.com/G1CiLPa8YX — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 18, 2017

As he and Carroll approached the box, the Swede attempted at a strike at goal, but his finish eventually rolled outside at Pickford's right.





But the first half did not conclude in the way the guests had hoped, who saw their lead cut as Calvert-Lewin equalised for Everton a few moments before the break.

The Goodison Park fans were expecting to cheer captain Rooney, who assumed charge of penalty duties, however, the boyhood Blue saw his shot pushed to the post by Fabianski, but not beyond Calvert-Lewin, who was there to pick up the rebound and power home for the 1-1.

The second half was slightly less enjoyable than the first part, with both sides looking unresponsive and eager to make the minimum efforts to alter the result.

Former Swan Sigurdsson eventually was the tiebreaker of the game as the 28-year-old curled a stunner home for the Blues, making it 2-1 with little more than 20 minutes of play left.

FT: #EFC 3-1 #SwanseaCity - Gylfi Sigurdsson super strike and Rooney’s second penalty of the evening hand Everton all three points at Goodison Park. — Sean Lunt (@Sean_Lunt) December 18, 2017

Rooney signed off for Everton a few seconds later as he bagged a goal himself when Jonjoe Kenny was awarded a dubious penalty, despite being clipped just outside the box. The captain did not miss the target this time and ended the tie in the Toffees' favour.

Swansea barely tried to fight back as the match entered its closing part.