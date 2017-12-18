Huddersfield Star Elias Kachunga Faces Up to 3 Months on the Sidelines Through Injury

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Huddersfield Town have announced that Elias Kachunga will be out of action for up to 12 weeks with a medial collateral ligament injury sustained in the Terrier's 4-1 victory over Watford on Saturday.

Kachunga opened the scoring for the Yorkshire club at Vicarage Road on Saturday, however the German striker was stretchered off the pitch less than 20 minutes into the game following a collision with Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Huddersfield revealed the subsequent scans on the striker's knee revealed the injury was severe enough to keep him out for between two and three months, as reported by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner.

"Subsequent scans have confirmed that ‘Kache’ has damaged his medial collateral ligament and, ahead of a visit to a specialist on Monday afternoon, he is provisionally expected to be sidelined for an estimated 8-12 weeks," the Terriers revealed.

Speaking to his fans, via Twitter, the 25-year-old striker gave an update regarding his situation, saying: "Hi Fans, my first goal in the Prem will not be followed by another one for Huddersfield in the upcoming weeks unfortunately. 


"That is really sad because I wanted to help my team. But now I need to focus on my rehab. Promise to comeback stronger.Thanks for your support!"

Huddersfield's next game sees them face off against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday 23rd December, with David Wagner's men keen to pick up yet another three points on the road before Christmas

