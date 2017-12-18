Incredible Goalscoring Stat Reveals How Liverpool Talisman is Better Than Eden Hazard

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is widely believed to be one of the best wingers in Europe. However, the arrival of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool has raised questions over who the best wide-man in the Premier League is, with the Egyptian's latest record-breaking performance leaving Hazard in his shadow.

Chelsea's talisman had his best goalscoring season during the 2014/15 campaign, registering an impressive 19 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.

20 - Mohamed Salah is the first @premierleague player to have scored 20 goals in all competitions this season. Prolific. pic.twitter.com/bNM7kCFuim — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 17, 2017

After just a few months back in England, Salah has already eclipsed Hazard's record tally thanks to his late first-half goal against Bournemouth on Sunday. What is most impressive is that the former Chelsea winger has overtaken Hazard's goalscoring record in just 26 appearances.

Salah first moved to the Premier League during the winter transfer window in 2014, joining Chelsea after an impressive spell with Swiss giants FC Basel.

The Egyptian struggled to find his feet during his first year in West London, eventually being shipped out to Italian side Fiorentina. Salah scored nine goals in 26 appearances for the Viola and convinced AS Roma to sign him on loan the following transfer window.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Salah then made his move to Rome permanent for just £13.5m and would go on to be involved in 58 goals during his time with ‎I Giallorossi.





Eventually earning his move back to the Premier League for £37.8m, Salah has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season despite Liverpool sitting 18 points behind Manchester City in the table.