Journalist Confirms Javier Mascherano Exit as Big-Money Deal in China Favoured Over Barca Stay

Javier Mascherano will not be a Barcelona player next season, ending a near eight-year spell in Catalonia in favour of a move to the Chinese Super League.

The Argentine defender, who first move to the Camp Nou from Liverpool in 2010, will move to China after an agreement was reached between Hebei Fortune, who are managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, and Barcelona.





"Javier Mascherano is a new player of China's Hebei Fortune," Fernando Czyz, a journalist based in Buenos Aires, confirmed on Twitter.

AHORA SÍ, CONFIRMADO: Javier Mascherano es nuevo jugador del Hebei Fortune de China: hubo acuerdo con Barcelona y su comprador y el argentino cambia para buscar minutos de titularidad; deja atrás a uno de los mejores clubes del mundo — Fernando Czyz (@fczyz) December 18, 2017

"There was an agreement with Barcelona and his buyer and the Argentinian... leaves behind one of the best clubs in the world."







Mascherano was a graduate of the youth academy with River Plate before completing a £10m move to join Corinthians in the Brasileiro Série A in 2005.





His performances in Brazil earned him a move to West Ham in 2006, and Liverpool snapped him up - following a successful loan spell at Anfield - for £20m just two years later.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Another two years went by for Mascherano and he was given the opportunity to move to Barcelona who were, at the time, being talked about as the greatest football team in history.





A £18m move was completed to move to Catalonia and the 33-year-old has gone on to represent the Blaugrana in 331 matches, scoring one goal and registering eight assists.