Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise on Liverpool Performance But Plays Down Salah Goal Tally

Jurgen Klopp was in an understandably good mood following his side's 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Sunday evening.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp responded positively when asked how happy he was about his team's performance.

"Very, of course, how you can imagine.", he said. "It’s a really tough place to come and if you are not as concentrated or as focused as we were today then I think it’s impossible to get something here.

"We were from the first second really, really spot-on. I liked the mix-up of being patient in different moments and being very lively in others. Very good organisation, defending, approach, idea and it worked out."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Klopp was also asked about Mohamed Salah reaching the 20 goal milestone for the season, which the Egyptian achieved by scoring Liverpool's third in the win, but was quick to warn the Egyptian against complacency.

"But what would happen if he would not score from now on? It’s still 20 after the season. I’m looking forward to it that he stays in that shape and still plays like this. He didn’t score against West Brom, for example, and we could have needed it much more in that game than today but things happen, I have no problem with it."

Jurgen Klopp warns Mohamed Salah he must maintain Liverpool form until the end of the season https://t.co/Dq5PxoVQYF — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) December 17, 2017

Finally, the German refused to concede the title to Manchester City, and said he is already focusing on Friday's big game against Arsenal

"There is one team who can be it [champions] – sometimes the decision is a little bit earlier, sometimes a little bit later. We have so many things to play for and I enjoy the season in the moment.

"It is really hard, it is really intense, it is unbelievable how many points you will probably need at the end of the season to get anything. We play next Friday against Arsenal... wow. That’s a really hard one as well, but I’m looking forward to it."