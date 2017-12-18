Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise on Liverpool Performance But Plays Down Salah Goal Tally

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Jurgen Klopp was in an understandably good mood following his side's 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Sunday evening.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp responded positively when asked how happy he was about his team's performance.

"Very, of course, how you can imagine.", he said. "It’s a really tough place to come and if you are not as concentrated or as focused as we were today then I think it’s impossible to get something here. 

"We were from the first second really, really spot-on. I liked the mix-up of being patient in different moments and being very lively in others. Very good organisation, defending, approach, idea and it worked out."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Klopp was also asked about Mohamed Salah reaching the 20 goal milestone for the season, which the Egyptian achieved by scoring Liverpool's third in the win, but was quick to warn the Egyptian against complacency. 

"But what would happen if he would not score from now on? It’s still 20 after the season. I’m looking forward to it that he stays in that shape and still plays like this. He didn’t score against West Brom, for example, and we could have needed it much more in that game than today but things happen, I have no problem with it."

Finally, the German refused to concede the title to Manchester City, and said he is already focusing on Friday's big game against Arsenal

"There is one team who can be it [champions] – sometimes the decision is a little bit earlier, sometimes a little bit later. We have so many things to play for and I enjoy the season in the moment. 

"It is really hard, it is really intense, it is unbelievable how many points you will probably need at the end of the season to get anything. We play next Friday against Arsenal... wow. That’s a really hard one as well, but I’m looking forward to it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters