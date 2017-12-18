Juventus Chief Giuseppe Marotta Confirms Interest in Liverpool's Emre Can

Emre Can's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and the suitors are lining up.

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has revealed his side are just one of several European clubs looking at the possibility of signing Liverpool's Emre Can once his current deal with the Merseysiders expires at the end of this season.

The Reds are becoming increasingly resigned to losing the 23-year-old this summer, when his agreement expires, with contract talks between the player and his current club breaking down several months ago. 

The Serie A giants have been heavily linked with a move for the Germany international, who is available to discuss his future with outfits outside of the Premier League on January 1. 

It is expected that Can will leave Liverpool on a free transfer come the conclusion of this campaign, however it is not yet known where the midfielder will end up, as despite Juve's interest there are also several other clubs keeping a close eye on developments. 

There is no way of knowing for sure who exactly the other interested parties are, but Marotta made it clear that the Old Lady is at least one of them, confirming that the Reds man is on their watch list. 

“Emre Can is a name doing the rounds because his contract is running down”, Marotta told Mediaset Premium, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“I won't deny he is a player we too have monitored and many important clubs will try to close a deal over the next few weeks. We are tracking the situation, nothing more.”

The 23-year-old has featured under his countryman Jurgen Klopp on 19 occasions so far this season, including all six of the Merseysiders' Champions League outings - starting five - and has netted two goals as well as provided the same amount of assists. 

Although the German arrive at Anfield with great expectations from Bayer Leverkusen for around £11m back in 2014, he has not exactly set the world alight, and his probable departure is not one that is weighing heavy on Liverpool fans. 

