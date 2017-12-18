Luis Suarez Reveals Why Antoine Griezmann Would Flourish at Barcelona Amid Transfer Speculation

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Since the departure of Neymar for a world record fee - £198m - to Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window and ultimately dismantling of the famed 'MSN', Barcelona have been one superstar shy of another famed attacking trident. 


According to a Spanish Radio interview with Luis Suarez, like Barça fans, the players would welcome the signing of another superstar during the transfer window. 

Speaking to on RAC105, Luis Suarez seemingly suggested that he and Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann would compliment one another in a new Barça front three, by stating that the French international needs to play alongside a number nine.


"Barca always want the best players. If you look at [Griezmann], at Atletico he needs to play with a no.9. He’s not a fixed no.9," Suarez said to RAC105 (as quoted by Liverpool Echo)

"Obviously, Griezmann would come here to add to the team and to help the side in the position that the coach wants him to play in.”

The Uruguayan international is not the first Barcelona player to cite Antoine Griezmann as a potentially brilliant acquisition for the Catalonian club. In an interview with Zero Wave, full-back Jordi Alba stated that he would "welcome" the arrival of Griezmann at Camp Nou.


“We are talking about a top player that has been doing really very at Atletico in recent years, any reinforcement would be welcome," he said. "But I already said that the squad is very good and we are doing very well and we’ll see what happens in the winter transfer market", said Alba to Zero Wave.

The signing of a player of the calibre of Antoine Griezmann would be a huge statement of intent from Barcelona. However, it is a move which would make very little sense during the January transfer window, as the French international will be cup-tied for the remainder of the Catalan club's Champions League campaign. 


