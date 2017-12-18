Man Utd Remain Linked With Chelsea Target Alex Sandro Ahead of Rumoured January Move

Manchester United remain linked with a January move for star Juventus left-back and long-time Chelsea target Alex Sandro, with the Old Trafford club reportedly given the 'green light' to proceed with an approach when the transfer window re-opens in two weeks.

Sandro was described as manager Jose Mourinho's 'number one target' when the rumour first emerged earlier this month, and now things appear to have stepped up a notch as January 1st inches ever closer.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, United are ready to make a £60m move for Sandro, who was apparently the subject of a rejected £65m bid from Chelsea during the summer - the reigning Premier League champions are thought to still retain an interest.

The most interesting part of the story is that, despite expecting to receive less money than they could have had in summer, Juventus are tipped to 'cut their losses' due to Sandro's slump in form this season. It may be that his head has been irreversibly turned by Premier League suitors.

United had been linked with unsettled Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, but there seems to be a general acknowledgement that prising the England international away from Spurs would be far more challenging than sealing a deal for Sandro.

Alex Sandro might be the most overrated player among Premier League fans/UK tabloids #FanVoice — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) December 12, 2017

United are also tipped to sell versatile Italian Matteo Darmian at some point soon as they look to make room for strengthening.

Mourinho equally has numerous other left-back options already. Ashley Young has filled in admirably when called upon, while Luke Shaw seems to have had new life since returning to the team in recent weeks after a couple of impressive performances.

Daley Blind has been tipped to leave the club in the summer, with an expected 12-month contract extension likely to be invoked simply to ensure he doesn't depart as a free agent.