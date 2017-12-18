Manchester United Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Is 'Happy' at Lazio Amid Transfer Speculation

Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has insisted that he is 'happy' at Lazio, amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Milinkovic-Savic scored twice at the weekend in his sides 3-3 draw against Atalanta, and after the game the Serbian was asked about the rumors that have been circulating about a move away.

Sergej Milinkovic Savic enhanced his reputation with a first-half brace in Lazio's 3-3 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday amid reports representatives from United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Monaco were in attendance. — SRB Fudbal 💭 (@Sxrbian) December 18, 2017

"The scouts and observers that are here do not interest me, I play for Lazio, I am happy here and I want to win every match," as quoted by Calciomercato.





Lazio team manager Angelo Peruzzi also had his say on the Serbian's future at the club and a possible departure to Old Trafford.

Milinkovic-Savic with another top game. Two goals this time. This lad is a tremendous talent. Pity he'll be at Utd next season. — Kevin (@emptyMINDZ) December 17, 2017

"I know he is happy at Lazio and he wants to stay here for as long as possible. It is normal that he is observed by big clubs, he is a player with a lot of talent. But for the moment he is happy at Lazio," as quoted by the Metro.

"Has an offer from United actually arrived? Like I’ve said a million times already, Milinkovic-Savic is currently not for sale at any price."

That isn't half bad. 👏🏻



Sergej Milinković-Savić (22) dribbles from deep, rolls the ball under his foot then finds the net, via the post.



2016-17 • 34 apps, 4 goals

2017-18 • 16 apps, 4 goals



👕 💥 pic.twitter.com/UTukfR91fr — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) December 17, 2017

Milinkovic-Savic has scored 18 goals in 95 appearances for Lazio since joining the club from Genk back in 2015. The 22-year old has five goals and one assist this campaign in Serie A, which are impressive figures for an attacking midfielder at this stage of the season.





With boss Jose Mourinho currently shutting out ex-Borussia Dortmund star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Spaniard Juan Mata currently in his final year of his contract, a move for the Serbian could well happen in the near future.