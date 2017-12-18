Mohamed Salah Opens Up About Footballing Idols & Which Liverpool Player Has the Worst Accent

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has said he "fell in love with football" whilst watching three legends of the game in the Champions League when he was growing up. 

The Egyptian winger, who has already scored 20 goals for Liverpool across all competitions following a summer move from AS Roma, has also admitted that he can find understanding some of his teammates quite tough, with Jon Flanagan's accent proving most difficult for Salah to get his head around.

"I first fell in love with football with I was a kid, around seven or eight years old," Salah told the Liverpool website

"I remember watching the Champions League all the time and then trying to be like the Brazilian Ronaldo, [Zinedine] Zidane and [Francesco] Totti when playing out in the street with my friends. I loved those kinds of players, players who played with magic.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"It was while I was at Chelsea that I first got to play at Anfield," he continued, explaining why he wanted to join Liverpool. "I can remember I told myself - as I said on my very first day here - ‘I have to come here one day and play’ after I’d experienced that atmosphere.

"That atmosphere was unbelievable, really. I was very happy to play here against Liverpool – and now I am even happier to play for Liverpool here.

"Why were Liverpool the right club for me? Because of many things. I even used to play as Liverpool on the PlayStation on FIFA when I was 18 or 19, as Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia, Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen and Xabi Alonso."

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Since completing his move to Anfield, Salah has taken no time at all in lighting up the Premier League. Currently a frontrunner to win the Player of the Year award at the end of the season, Salah did admit that there is one thing he still struggles with in day-to-day life.


"I understand Scouse, I think, but it’s very difficult... very difficult! The accent is so hard to understand," he confessed. "Flanno’s accent is the worst one - I cannot understand anything from him. The way he is talking is like he’s not talking normally!"

