Napoli Legend Maradona Congratulates Marek Hamsik Upon Equalling His Club Goal-Scoring Record

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Veteran Serie A midfielder Marek Hamsik drew level with Diego Maradona's all-time goal-scoring record for Napoli on Saturday and the Argentine legend took to Facebook to congratulate the player on equalling his achievement.

The Slovakia international scored in the 30th minute of Saturday's league clash against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico, placing a shot from 12-yards into the top-right corner, following a mesmerising show of footwork from Dries Mertens.

The strike put Napoli 3-0 ahead in the game and sent Maurizio Sarri's outfit back into first - following Inter Milan's unexpected defeat to Udinese.

The 30-year-old's Napoli tally now stands at 115 goals in 477 competitive appearances, having joined the club in 2007 - with Maradona's Napoli career spanning from 1984 until 1991. An incredibly impressive feat considering the majority of his games were spent as a deep lying playmaker.

"I knew it was going to happen eventually and I felt no pressure," assured Hamsik on his personal website.

"I knew that I’d have to give my all and that would lead me to reach Maradona’s record. It’s nice that I did. I am also very happy, because 115 goals for a midfielder is a good sum.

"However, the only thing I have in common with Maradona is the number of goals for Napoli. Maradona was a unique player, exceptional, a legend of Neapolitan and world football.

"I am very happy, because as well as my goal, it was important we win and get back to first place in the table. We are where we want to be. We must continue like this, as it’s a long season."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters