Napoli Legend Maradona Congratulates Marek Hamsik Upon Equalling His Club Goal-Scoring Record

Veteran Serie A midfielder Marek Hamsik drew level with Diego Maradona's all-time goal-scoring record for Napoli on Saturday and the Argentine legend took to Facebook to congratulate the player on equalling his achievement.

The Slovakia international scored in the 30th minute of Saturday's league clash against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico, placing a shot from 12-yards into the top-right corner, following a mesmerising show of footwork from Dries Mertens.

The strike put Napoli 3-0 ahead in the game and sent Maurizio Sarri's outfit back into first - following Inter Milan's unexpected defeat to Udinese.

The 30-year-old's Napoli tally now stands at 115 goals in 477 competitive appearances, having joined the club in 2007 - with Maradona's Napoli career spanning from 1984 until 1991. An incredibly impressive feat considering the majority of his games were spent as a deep lying playmaker.

"I knew it was going to happen eventually and I felt no pressure," assured Hamsik on his personal website.

"I knew that I’d have to give my all and that would lead me to reach Maradona’s record. It’s nice that I did. I am also very happy, because 115 goals for a midfielder is a good sum.

Most goals for Napoli in the history of the club:



Marek Hamsik (115)

Diego Maradona (115)



Two club legends share the record... for now! pic.twitter.com/bvEPrY8lVU — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 16, 2017

"However, the only thing I have in common with Maradona is the number of goals for Napoli. Maradona was a unique player, exceptional, a legend of Neapolitan and world football.

"I am very happy, because as well as my goal, it was important we win and get back to first place in the table. We are where we want to be. We must continue like this, as it’s a long season."