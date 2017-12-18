Paul Clement Reveals Who Denied Him the Chance to Be Part of Sam Allardyce's England Setup in 2016

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Swansea manager Paul Clement has revealed to ITV that Bayern Munich denied him the opportunity to join England's management setup with Sam Allardyce back in 2016.

Clement's struggling Swans face Big Sam's Everton in a massive Premier League fixture tonight, but the two could of worked together in the national team after Allardyce was appointed Roy Hodgson's successor following a shambolic England showing at Euro 2016.

Clement was Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Bayern Munich at the time, and the Germans blocked the then 44-year-old joining Allardyce's set up. He said: "We were so close to working with each other, but Bayern said no."


He added: "It was always only going to be a part-time role, I was not going to leave Bayern.

I understood why Bayern said no. They wanted me to concentrate solely on Bayern and rightly so with a club of that size."

Allardyce lasted just 67 days as Three Lions manager, winning his only game in charge. As for tonight's game, Swansea need a win to get off the bottom of the table whilst much improved Everton will go ninth with a third straight home win.

