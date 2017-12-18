Police Investigating Alleged Assault Of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling was allegedly assaulted and called a racial slur before Manchester City's match against Tottenham Saturday.

By Associated Press
December 18, 2017

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police are investigating the alleged assault of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling at the club’s training ground.

The Daily Telegraph reported Sunday that Sterling was kicked and racially abused as he arrived at City’s Etihad Campus on Saturday, hours before scoring twice in a 4-1 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

In response to an inquiry about the alleged incident involving Sterling, Greater Manchester Police said Monday in a statement it has been “made aware that a 23-year-old man had been subject to a racially aggravated assault.”

The police force said no official report has been made but that officers were treating the incident as a hate crime.

