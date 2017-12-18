Real Madrid Bonus Payments Hit Staggering New High After Trophy Laden Year

After one of their most successful seasons in recent history, Real Madrid's players have received record bonus payments for their achievements it has been revealed.

According to Marca, players received bonuses equivalent to €2m each after claiming both La Liga and Champions League titles for the first time since the 1957/58 season.

The figure was paid to each member of the playing staff, as well as five members of the coaching department.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Further successes in the Spanish Super Cup, European Super Cup and the Club World Cup have seen Real's current squad accumulate the highest payouts in the clubs history.

Despite last season's unparalleled success, Zinedine Zidane's side have struggled to replicate their form this season.

Los Blancos currently trail Barcelona by 11 points in La Liga title race, and face their bitter rivals in a festive Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Anything other than victory is likely to see Zidane's side effectively out of the title race.

The Champions League holders have also struggled during the group stages of this season's competition.

They missed out on top spot after being comprehensively outplayed by Tottenham at Wembley, and consequently face French giants Paris Saint-Germain as a consequence of failing to win their group. Despite those blips, they beat Gremio 1-0 in the Club World Cup final on Saturday, maintaining their 100% record in finals they have contested this year.

After one of the most successful calendar years in Real's history, Zidane's record earners will be looking to end the year on a high in the most eagerly anticipated club fixture in world football.