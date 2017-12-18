Struggling Newcastle Midfielder Mohamed Diame Linked With January Exit to Turkey

Newcastle midfielder Mohamed Diame is reportedly the subject of strong interest from abroad, prompting speculation that he could leave St James' Park when the transfer window opens.

According to The Sun, Diame is attracting interest from both Goztepe and Sivasspor, with a rumoured £2.5m fee in the offing.

30-year-old Diame has struggled to earn a regular first-team spot, and has only played 383 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The ex-Wigan and West Ham midfielder only has one-year left on his current deal at St James' Park, and it's understood that Toon bosses are keen to avoid losing Diame for free at the end of his contract.

One player who could be making a move in the opposite direction is Dimitri Oberlin. The 20-year old Swiss striker is contracted to Red Bull Salzburg, but has impressed during a loan spell with Basel.



It is believed that Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Oberlin this season, though Newcastle remain in pole position to sign the forward, with Rafa Benitez looking to offload struggling forward Aleksandar Mitrovic to facilitate the move.