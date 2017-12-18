Swansea Boss Paul Clement Wary of Gylfi Sigurdsson Threat Ahead of Everton Clash

Swansea boss Paul Clement is wary of the threat Gylfi Sigurdsson will pose to his side ahead of Monday night's vital clash against Everton.

Swansea are currently bottom of the Premier League table, four points from safety. On Monday, they face a resurgent Everton at Goodison Park where the Swans will be hoping to win their first away game in six attempts.

Under the guidance of Sam Allardyce, Everton, who have won three successive Premier League home games, are 10th in the table, and the Toffees will be looking to stretch their undefeated run to five league games against Clement's side.

Speaking to Swansea's official website ahead of the game, Clement was under no illusion as to how tough Monday's meeting will be.

“Sam has had a big impact, even in the first game when he was sat in the stands (and Everton beat West Ham 4-0),” said the Swans boss.

“They have had a big turnaround, and my opinion on that team is that they have been in a false position with the talent they have available.

“They will not be a team who end up in the relegation battle,” Clement insisted.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, an appreciation, by @SamCarroll0

'One of the last genuine footballers in an increasingly selfish game'https://t.co/mtSgak7pDR — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) December 18, 2017

Facing his former Swansea teammates for the first time since his £45m summer move away from the Liberty Stadium, Gylfi Sigurdsson will be hoping to continue his rise in form.

The Icelander struggled early on in the season for the Toffees, however, he now appears to be getting back to his best, and Clement is wary of the threat he may pose:

“I think Gylfi’s performances have picked up for Everton recently. He suffered a little bit with the team early on.

“He is a threat but they have a lot of other good players like Rooney and Lennon, who is back in the team. They also have some good young players, so we expect a difficult game,” Clement added.