Tottenham & Everton Added to Growing List of Teams Interested in £20m Besiktas Star Cenk Tosun

Transfer speculation continues to surround Besiktas striker and Turkey international Cenk Tosun. A number of Premier League clubs have been said to be monitoring Tosun in recent months, including Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Chelsea.

The Sun are reporting that Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have added themselves to the growing list of teams keeping an eye on the in form Besiktas striker.

The 26-year-old forward has only really made a name for himself across Europe in the last two seasons. Tosun scored 24 goals in all competitions for Besiktas last season and is hitting a similar level of form this term.

Tosun scored four goals in Besiktas' Champions League group stage campaign to help the Turkish club into the knockout stages. The Turkish striker now has 41 goals in 95 appearances for Besiktas in all competitions.

Tosun is a hot target in Europe right now. Despite his form and the interest from other clubs, he could cost Tottenham or Everton just £20m. But if he did move in the January transfer window, premiums on the transfer fee could cause the total sum to rise to around £30m.

Tosun would surely play a back-up role at Tottenham to Harry Kane. But manager Mauricio Pochettino may wish to have some more options up front in case Kane picked up an injury.

Similarly, Everton may need some more attacking options alongside Wayne Rooney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Oumar Niasse and Sandro Ramirez remain out of favour under new boss Sam Allardyce.