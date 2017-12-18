Under-Fire Stoke Boss Mark Hughes to Remain in Charge at Potters for West Brom Clash

Mark Hughes is to remain as Stoke City manager for their upcoming clash with West Brom, amidst rumours of the Welshman being sacked.

Hughes' future at the Bet365 Stadium has been put into question having only won one of their last eight Premier League games after they slumped to a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of fellow underachievers West Ham.

Stoke currently sit in 17th place - just one point above the relegation zone - however, according to the Stoke Sentinel, the club's board remain confident that the Potters' upcoming fixtures will give Hughes and his players a chance to redeem themselves and steer the club away from the threat of relegation.

After their matchup with West Brom on Saturday, Stoke will then travel to newly promoted Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, before entertaining Newcastle United on New Years Day - three games that the fans will see as very winnable games.

Stoke's opponents on Saturday face a similar predicament to what they currently face. West Brom are just two points behind Hughes' side and are sat in 19th, however they have made a recent managerial change.





After Tony Pulis was sacked by the Baggies, Alan Pardew was appointed as new manager, and although he is yet to win any of his first four games in charge, a win over Stoke would see his side leapfrog them in the table, and may also see Hughes face the same fate as former Stoke manager Pulis did at the Hawthorns.

A win for Stoke could see them rise as high as 12th in the table, and would lift at least some of the pressure off of Hughes' shoulders heading into the halfway mark of the season.