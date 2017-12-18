VIDEO: Paul Pogba Jokingly Berates Teammate Marcus Rashford for Lack of Invite to Lingard Party

We have all found ourselves in that awkward moment when that one guy who did not get an invite to the party realises, and you often find yourself looking for the nearest cliff to jump off.

However, maybe something that you do not expect is for them then to video themselves berating you for the lack of invitation while you are trying to enjoy a freshly cooked omelette, and broadcasting it to millions of people around the world.

Well, that is exactly what happened to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, who seemed to make the small mistake of not inviting social media lover Paul Pogba to teammate Jesse Lingard's birthday meal.

According to the France international, his English counterpart's poor communication over text cost him a place at the now-25-year-old's bash, something he was keen to share to the world via the internet.

In the video, Pogba claims to have messaged Rashford regarding the meeting place and time for Lingard's surprise party, only for the 20-year-old striker to not reply until the do was coming to its end.

The midfielder marked his celebratory weekend by netting in his side's 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The result allowed the Red Devils to maintain their rather daunting 11-point deficit to league leaders Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Lingard's goal during his side's victory over the Baggies marked his fourth in his last five outings, with the player finding himself in inspired form ahead of Gareth Southgate building his squad for England's World Cup campaign in Russia next summer.