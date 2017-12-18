West Ham Coach David Moyes Will Appeal Manuel Lanzini's Charge for Simulation at Stoke

West Ham boss David Moyes revealed he is 'surprised' at Manuel Lanzini's charge for simulation after his outfit's 3-0 victory at Stoke, and is likely to appeal.

The Hammers play-maker was charged by the FA panel after winning a dubious penalty against Erik Pieters, that set his team on their way to a comfortable win over the Potters on Saturday.

Very quick poll, dive or not by Lanzini.... — Hammers Chat (@hammers_chat) December 16, 2017

Lanzini and his manager have until 6pm on Tuesday to decide whether or not to appeal and contest the decision - with Moyes claiming he is surprised by the allegation.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Moyes said: "I'm going to think about it. I'm a bit surprised. The referee was 10 yards from the ball, nothing was blocking his vision, the defender made a challenge for the ball and didn't get it. So, I think they're [the FA are] going against the referee."





The Goals on Sunday panel all agreed that the challenge was a stone-wall penalty and Moyes was sure to mention the fact: "We're going to think about whether we appeal or not. I think it's strange that three people on Sunday thought it was a penalty and three people today think it probably wasn't.

"He had a brilliant performance on Saturday, he made two assists, so I only said to him after the game about how well he played."Let me be clear. I'm the first one who wants to get rid of diving. That's why I'm surprised by this one because nobody can be sure."

If Lanzini is to miss the Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal on Tuesday, fans and the rest of the team will feel aggrieved, as - after a difficult start under Moyes - the player is seemingly back to his brilliant best.