West Ham Look to Offload Andre Ayew Back to Former Club Swansea as Hammers Look for New Striker

Despite West Ham witnessing a resurgence under new manager David Moyes, the Hammers look set on conducting a squad overhaul in the January transfer window.

West Ham have been linked with a number of names heading into January, including Liverpool duo Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings, Burnley defender Ben Mee, and Bournemouth's Harry Arter.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

While the Hammers could be recruiting in the new year, they will also look to offload some existing players to free up some funds. One player who could be getting the axe in January is forward Andre Ayew.

According to The Sun, West Ham are hoping to ship Ayew back to Swansea City. The Hammers signed the Ghanaian international from the Welsh side in 2016 for £20.5m, a then club record fee.

Ayew was brought to East London to form a formidable partnership with former Marseille teammate Dimitri Payet. The experiment failed when Ayew picked up a lengthy injury shortly after his debut at the club. Payet then left the club six months after Ayew's arrival.

Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic seem to be David Moyes' first choices in attack, but also has Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez, and Diafra Sakho at his disposal. Ayew may therefore be let go for Moyes to find room to bring in another striker.

Swansea, who are currently bottom of the Premier League table, will be desperate for some fresh attacking recruits as they fight to avoid relegation. The proven Ayew may be a welcome addition back in Wales, who scored 12 league goals in his only season for the Swans.