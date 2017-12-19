Arsenal Legend Robert Pires Reveals Desire to Work With Arsene Wenger

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires has claimed that he would like to work alongside his former Gunners boss, Arsene Wenger, at some point in the future.

Pires, who enjoyed six years under Wenger in North London, was part of Wenger's "Invincibles"  of 2003/04, as well as winning the 2001/02 Premier League title and lifting the FA Cup on two occasions.

The Frenchman regularly trains at Arsenal's London Colney training ground, and speaking to Goal, he revealed his desire to one day become a member of permanent staff at the club, saying: "my ambition is to work in Arsene Wenger’s staff one day.

“For the moment I don’t have any news but it’s not urgent. I’m an ambassador for the club, I work for French TV, I travel with the Arsenal legends and my schedule is busy at the moment, but my ambition is to work with Arsene Wenger and Arsenal."

Explaining his continuing links with club more than ten years after playing his last game for them, Pires revealed: “When you are an ex-footballer you want to stay with the one team and one club, and Arsenal is my club.”

Pires would not be the first of Wenger's former players to join him in a coaching capacity were he to do so, former goalkeeper Jens Lehmann is currently an assistant coach at the club having taken up the role in the summer.

