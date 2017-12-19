How to Watch Arsenal vs. West Brom Online: Game Time, Live Stream

How to watch Arsenal vs. West Ham in the Carabao Cup. 

By Dan Gartland
December 19, 2017

Arsenal takes on London rival West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium. 

The two sides played to a scoreless draw in the Premier League last Wednesday at the London Stadium. Both teams are coming off league wins on Saturday—Arsenal 1–0 over Newcastle and West Ham 3–0 over Stoke. 

Theo Walcott is expected to be back in Arsene Wenger’s side after sitting out the last two games with a groin injury. Wenger will likely employ a rotated squad after admitted some of his players are “on the edge” during this hectic run of nine games in 29 days. 

Joe Hart, on loan at West Ham from Manchester City, will start in goal over Adrian. 

How to watch

Time: Tuesday Dec. 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Live stream: Watch ESPN

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters