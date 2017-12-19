Arsenal takes on London rival West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium.

The two sides played to a scoreless draw in the Premier League last Wednesday at the London Stadium. Both teams are coming off league wins on Saturday—Arsenal 1–0 over Newcastle and West Ham 3–0 over Stoke.

Theo Walcott is expected to be back in Arsene Wenger’s side after sitting out the last two games with a groin injury. Wenger will likely employ a rotated squad after admitted some of his players are “on the edge” during this hectic run of nine games in 29 days.

Joe Hart, on loan at West Ham from Manchester City, will start in goal over Adrian.

How to watch

Time: Tuesday Dec. 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Live stream: Watch ESPN