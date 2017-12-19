Arsene Wenger Reportedly Determined to Sign Young French Star at End of Season

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing FSV Mainz defender Abdou Diallo next summer, with Arsene Wenger seemingly keen to strengthen his back line ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old has only just made his way into the Bundesliga following a summer move from French champions AS Monaco, and has impressed since his switch from his native France.

And now, according to RMC Sport, Arsenal are looking to strike a deal with Mainz for the centre-half as an ideal replacement for the ageing Per Mertesacker. The report claims that Arsenal wouldn't make a move for Diallo in the upcoming January window - with the defender having played less than 20 games for his current side - nor would Mainz allow him to leave so soon after joining.

However, the German club might struggle to hold onto their man should a substantial bid arrive for the youngster once the end of the season rolls around - the club then having sufficient time to find a replacement.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

The discovery of the defender has all arrived as a result of Arsenal's new head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat. The former Dortmund man seems to already be finding his feet under Arsene Wenger, slipping the Frenchman Diallo's name.

Diallo wouldn't be the only French youngster to join the Gunners if the north London club have their way. Arsenal's interest in Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar is reported to still be extremely strong.

The club are expected to go back in for the winger in January, with Chelsea and Liverpool also reportedly targeting the Frenchman.

