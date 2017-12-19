'Baby Faced' De Sciglio Discusses His Impressive Juventus Form Under Max Allegri

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has discussed his recent spell at the club, admitting that the faith placed in him by the coaches at the club have greatly helped his confidence in Turin - resulting in better performances from the Italian.

The versatile full-back has enjoyed a run of four successive starts from the Bianconeri recently, all clean sheets, and two of which he has played the full 90 minutes - even popping up with a goal to boot.

And now, the 25-year-old has explained the key behind his brilliant performances under Max Allegri:

"Just because I have a "baby face" doesn't mean that I don't have an edge to my game and play with personality." De Sciglio told Juventus' official website.

"I just think about letting my performances on the pitch do the talking. I have always stayed calm knowing that I needed to do a lot of work to get back to my best.

"That combined with the confidence shown in me by my coaches and team-mates have done the rest.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"I also want to thank the fans for the song they dedicated to me yesterday. It was a nice gesture and great to see the hard work I'm putting in on the field is being appreciated!"

Having the support from your manager is always ideal, and De Scigilio's rapport with the boss seems to have helped him come a long way in a short amount of time:

"Mr. Allegri has been important from the beginning. He has shown that he believes in me, as he had done while I was in Milan. It makes me work with a lot of calmness and confidence. When you're given confidence in your ability, you play your best."