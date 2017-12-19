Barcelona Set to Snap Up Former Real Madrid and Manchester City Youngster

Barcelona are reportedly close to a deal to sign former Real Madrid and Manchester City player Jose Angel Pozo.

The 21-year-old had stints at the academies of both Real and City, before moving on a permanent deal to Almeria in 2015.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The forward, who has gathered a handful of caps for Spain’s U21 side, started his career at Malaga before being snapped up by Real at the age of 11.

Having failed to make the grade for Los Blancos, he switched to Manchester City, making four first-team appearances before being let go.

But according to Spanish radio station Onda Cert (via Sport ES), Pozo is now on Barcelona’s radar.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Barcelona officials are worried about their Barcelona B side, as they struggle in Spain’s second tier, and Pozo is being lined up as the man to solve the problems.

Pozo has scored just twice for Almeria all season.

A total agreement has practically been reached, Barcelona will pay 3M for Almería forward José Ángel Pozo (21). He would play for Barcelona B until the end of the season, then he would join the first team. [@BrujulaDeporte] — barcabstuff (@barcabstuff) December 18, 2017

The club sits 14th in the Segunda Division, five places about Barcelona B.

Reports say that Pozo would be brought into the B team for the rest of this season, before being promoted to Ernesto Valverde’s first team next campaign.

Pozo’s sole goal in English football came on his City debut, when he came on as a second-half substitute to score in a 7-0 League Cup win over Sheffield United.