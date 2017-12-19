Barcelona Set to Snap Up Former Real Madrid and Manchester City Youngster

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Barcelona are reportedly close to a deal to sign former Real Madrid and Manchester City player Jose Angel Pozo.

The 21-year-old had stints at the academies of both Real and City, before moving on a permanent deal to Almeria in 2015.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The forward, who has gathered a handful of caps for Spain’s U21 side, started his career at Malaga before being snapped up by Real at the age of 11.

Having failed to make the grade for Los Blancos, he switched to Manchester City, making four first-team appearances before being let go.

But according to Spanish radio station Onda Cert (via Sport ES), Pozo is now on Barcelona’s radar.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Barcelona officials are worried about their Barcelona B side, as they struggle in Spain’s second tier, and Pozo is being lined up as the man to solve the problems.

Pozo has scored just twice for Almeria all season.

The club sits 14th in the Segunda Division, five places about Barcelona B.

Reports say that Pozo would be brought into the B team for the rest of this season, before being promoted to Ernesto Valverde’s first team next campaign.

Pozo’s sole goal in English football came on his City debut, when he came on as a second-half substitute to score in a 7-0 League Cup win over Sheffield United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters