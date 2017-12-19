Bayern Talisman Arjen Robben to Miss Der Klassiker Clash Against Dortmund

Arjen Robben wont be playing any part in Bayern's DFB-Pokal tie against rivals Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, with the match coming too soon for him.

The Dutchman injured his thigh against Anderlecht in Champions League competition last month and hasn't featured since. And while he has been training with the rest of the squad, having gotten over the pain, Jupp Heynckes has said that he won't be risked this week (H/T Goal).

🎙 #Heynckes: "@ArjenRobben has trained well and is almost pain-free, but I don't want to risk him. Arjen himself has said it's too soon, so he's not involved for #FCBBVB." pic.twitter.com/176vYuQiux — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 19, 2017

"Arjen Robben has trained well and is almost pain-free," the manager said at a press conference ahead of the highly-anticipated match.

"But I don't want to risk him. Arjen himself has said it's too soon, so he's not involved for the match against Dortmund."

Heynckes also opened up on the circumstances surrounding Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena after expressing his dissatisfaction with the club's transfer policy, but the coach says he's counting on the striker.

"For me, Lewandowski is one of the three best strikers in the world," he added.





"He will be very important in the second half of the season because he's always there when the team needs him."