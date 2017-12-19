BVB Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Doubtful for Wednesday's Cup Clash Against Bayern

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Borussia Dortmund fans can rest easy again, having gotten wind of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract extension, but the striker could miss BVB's Der Klassiker DFB-Pokal match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Gabonese, who scored his 21st goal of the season in the win against Hoffenheim on the weekend, suffered a muscular injury in training on Monday and is now a doubt for the upcoming clash.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

New BVB boss Peter Stoger claims to be unsure as to whether or not the striker will play on Wednesday, but reckons he has enough options in attack to cope.

"The availability of Aubameyang for Wednesday is still not certain. We have to wait," Stoger said during his pre-match presser, via Goal.


"We have several options in the event of Aubameyang missing out."

Aubameyan, meanwhile, admitted to signing a new deal to remain at Dortmund until 2021 on Tuesday.

In a thinly-veiled dig at the press, the forward posted this on Twitter: “Let me listen to music!! Better than the newspapers. It’s a bit of time since I extended my contract. But it’s not your mistake, you didn’t know as much.”


There were quite a lot of rumours surrounding the player this year, but he has put them all to rest for now with his latest announcement.


It's also rather cheeky on Dortmund's part, having kept such major developments under wraps.

