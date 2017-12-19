Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Dodges Questions on David Luiz's Future Amid Real Madrid & Arsenal Links

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has responded to questions regarding current speculation surrounding Brazilian defender David Luiz - claiming that he doesn't read about the rumours, and doesn't wish to lie to the press.

Rumours are rife about Luiz's possible departure, with teams such as Arsenal and Real Madrid reported to be interested in the 30-year-old's signature.

However, Conte has avoided the subject completely, admitting that he doesn't even read the reports linking his player with a ticket out of Stamford Bridge.

"I don't read and I solve the problem." He said in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's Wednesday night encounter against Bournemouth (via Sky Sports).

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I don't read and I don't have some information about this topic. I repeat, I'm a person who is very realistic. I like to tell the truth and I answer you three days (before a match) here in the press conference about the team. I think that also I don't want to annoy you with some lie.

"I repeat, I don't read, I don't listen, I don't have anything about this. I don't read about speculation."

Francois Nel/GettyImages

With January just around the corner, Conte will be praying he can keep hold of as many players as possible, having already spent much of the current season complaining about a lack of depth in his playing squad.

With the transfer window soon to open, the Blues have been linked with all sorts of different players - the two most notable being Juventus' Alex Sandro, and AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

Sandro's arrival would take a lot of pressure from the the left-back position - with Marcos Alonso the only player able to fill in at that space right now - and signing Lemar would give Conte more attacking options for the rest of the season.