Former Chelsea skipper John Terry reckons his old club should have no regrets over selling Romelu Lukaku, Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne.

The trio are now household names, having made their mark at their respective clubs. And, of course, Chelsea are getting a bit of stick for their perceived lack of foresight.

Terry, though, insists that there is little to moan about, given that said players didn't do all that well during their Stamford Bridge spells.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the now-Aston Villa defender was asked if the Blues would have done differently in hindsight. He replied by saying: "Not really, because at the time they didn’t make our team stronger.

"Let’s not forget we were one of the best teams probably the Premier League has ever seen, in the early days when they arrived. So, they were coming into one of the best sides which was even more difficult.

"When they come in, can they make a big enough impact to sustain and keep their place?

"No, it’s very difficult to do."

Chelsea are now thought to be chasing Southampton center back Virgil van Dijk. But Terry has his doubts over the Dutchman getting into the starting lineup under Antonio Conte and doesn't think the Blues should cough up £60m to see a deal through.

“If you look at Liverpool, he certainly goes into the starting line-up," he noted.

“Arsenal, the same. Chelsea, he makes their squad better. Man City, he goes into that starting XI. Same at Manchester United.

“I think he goes into all those squads and makes them better.

“If they are demanding £60m, if I were Chelsea, I would be saying more like £55m if he’s not getting in their starting XI.”