Borussia Dortmund are reportedly expected to make 18-year-old Velez Sarsfield striker Maximiliano Romero their first signing of the January transfer window, with Bild tipping the teenager to become a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The German publication claims that the anticipated deal will be worth €12m.

Romero, who made his senior Primera Division debut for Velez in February 2016 shortly after his 17th birthday, has scored four times in 10 appearances in the Argentine top flight this season.

Having been with Buenos Aires-based Velez since the age of six, Romero was heavily linked to Arsenal in 2015, before a serious knee injury temporarily disrupted his progress.

Should he complete the move to Germany, he would become the latest in a long line of emerging talents to have joined Dortmund in recent seasons as the Bundesliga side assemble one of the most exciting young squads in Europe.

American winger Christian Pulisic is already a relative superstar at the age of just 19, while fellow teenagers Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jadon Sancho, Alexander Isak and Jacob Bruun Larsen have all got on the pitch in the Bundesliga this season.

The likes of Mahmoud Dahoud, Jeremy Toljan, Raphael Guerreiro, Maximilian Philipp and Julian Weigl are also aged 23 or younger.

Dortmund are in action against Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal this week to conclude 2017 ahead of the winter break. But if negotiations go well and everything is in order, Romero could well be a Dortmund player by the time of the next Bundesliga game on January 14.