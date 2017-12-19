Impending Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Pays a Visit to the Capital Ahead of Big Money Move

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Soon-to-be Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior has arrived in Madrid to spend some time getting an insight into the inner workings of the club he will join up with in January 2019.

Los Blancos secured his signing when he was 16, but it was the teen's choice to remain in his homeland with Flamengo whilst he gets games under his belt.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

An agreement of €45m is already in place between the two clubs and the now-17-year-old will look to integrate himself into the squad over the summer of next year.

As reported by Globoesporte, Vinicius will now make full use of the short break he has, following the conclusions of the Brasileirao and the Copa Sudamerica, to be present in Madrid along with his father, brother, uncle and agent.

The plan for the youngster is to watch El Clasico on December 23 to realise what it means to play for the biggest team in the biggest game. He is also expected to be shown around the training facilities and be introduced to his future teammates.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Following that, Vinicius and co will then take a holiday in the United States to visit Disney World, before the player knuckles back down.

The starlet's debut for Madrid is highly anticipated despite being some time off - he is one of the world's most promising young players, and his big money move will reflect that as he will become their seventh most expensive signing in history.

