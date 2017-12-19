John Terry Explains Why His Old Chelsea Team Could Smash Pep Guardiola's Man City

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has admitted that Manchester City have the best squad in the Premier League right now, but backed his Blues sides of 2004/05 and 2005/06 to give them a run for their money. 

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, the Aston Villa skipper backed Jose Mourinho's teams of the mid-2000s to beat City - who are unbeaten in the Premier League this season and on a record winning streak. 

Asked if there were any squads who could compete with Pep Guardiola's side, he said: "I would say 2004/05 or 2005/06, those first two sides when Mourinho arrived at the club."

When quizzed on whether he would expect to win a game between the two teams, he said: "Yes, yes. We were never afraid to say: 'They'll have more possession than us,' but we were set, comfortable. The full-backs [William Gallas and Paulo Ferreira] would always go up the pitch, and [Claude] Makelele would always sit, which was great for us centre-backs.

"But we had great legs, great power, and we had the big man up front. Didier [Drogba] made such a difference. We had that ball into Didier, and he could hold it up, with the runners off him [Damien Duff and Arjen Robben] and [Frank] Lampard would be box-to-box game after game."

He did concede that Chelsea would struggle to get away with as much physical 'bullying' of opponents now, adding: "Probably not as much nowadays, you certainly wouldn't get away with as much, but also I'm not sure you'd get near some of them now, the pace of Sane, De Bruyne, Sterling as well, blimey.


"The way the game is going and has gone, everyone has so much pace and power. As a Chelsea side we felt we could go and bully most sides, but I think these can compete with the physical side of it, and they have something different going forward."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters