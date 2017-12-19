Jurgen Klopp Reveals Oxlade-Chamberlain is Ready to Fulfil His 'Unbelievable' Potential at Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can go on to fulfil his "unbelievable" potential at Liverpool now that he is fully acclimatised at the club.

That is the opinion of manager Jurgen Klopp, who told Liverpool's official site that the 24-year-old is now a fully fledged member of his senior set up after an initial bedding in period following his summer move from Arsenal.

The midfielder put in his best performance for the Reds to date in Sunday's 4-0 defeat of Bournemouth on the south coast, and his display was lauded by plenty of Liverpool fans in the wake of the Premier League victory.

Reds fans have had to be patient to see Oxlade-Chamberlain finally come good for his new team, and Klopp backed the £35m acquisition to go on and play even better now he's fully settled at Anfield.

The manager said: “He is on a very good way. I like it, but he has so much potential it’s unbelievable, what he still not shows.

“It’s only just the beginning and I really like it, I really like it. He’s like a wonderful package, I can only say.

“Hopefully he stays fit, that’s the most important thing. He can be much more decisive in a few moments. [He’s sometimes a] little bit too much of a midfielder instead of a striker - there are a lot of things he can improve, but I’m really happy about the status quo.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain had left Liverpool fans wondering if they had been had off by Arsenal back in August due to the manner of his early performances for the Merseysiders.

However, the England international has begun to find a semblance of his best form for the club now that he is settled in L4, and the winger - who can also play in the centre of midfield - will now look to build upon the 20 appearances he has already made for Klopp's side.

