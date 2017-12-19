Juventus Furious After Dybala Agent Reportedly Meets PSG Representatives

Argentina star Paulo Dybala has risked the wrath of Juventus staff after his agent (brother Mariano) allegedly spoke with members of Paris Saint-Germain about the possibility of a move to the French capital.

This is according to Corriere della Sera (H/T Football Italia), who claim that Dybala's agent has also met with Manchester City and Barcelona representatives about potential money-spinning moves.

Dybala - nicknamed La Joya, meaning 'The Jewel' in Spanish - started the season on fire in Serie A, with an impressive 12 goals in Juve's first 13 games, which included two hat tricks.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Recently the goals have dried up, though, and he now hasn't hit the back of the net since a 3-2 loss against Sampdoria on 19th November.

This has led to him being being benched for recent games against Inter and Bologna, something which has only added fuel to the fire of recent transfer speculation.

Tension has appeared to be growing between the two parties ever since Dybala replaced his then-agent Pierpaolo Trizuli with his brother Mariano earlier this year.

Juventus staff members such as their legendary vice-chairman Pavel Nedved are said to be less than impressed with the agent's behaviour, with his apparent lack of respect for the club evident.

Dybala's brother/agent met with PSG officials and told them he can move Paulo when he wants. The tension between the club and player is due to his brother. [Corriere della Sera] pic.twitter.com/v5dGspIM0G — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) December 19, 2017

It remains to be seen whether Juventus would let La Joya leave in January, but one interesting sub-plot is the rumour that were the Argentinean international to move to PSG, it could be to replace the world's most expensive player in Neymar.

Speculation continues to mount that Neymar could join Real Madrid, with Corriere della Sera saying that Dybala's brother has assured him that Neymar is sure to leave.

PSG could face competition for Dybala, however, with The Express reporting that Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are just a few big names in a host of clubs hoping to attract the interest of the 24-year-old.

This could be a transfer that takes a while to resolve.