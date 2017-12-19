Leicester Reportedly Keen on Signing £6m-Rated Benfica Full-Back After Extensive Scouting

Leicester City have set their sights on signing Benfica full-back Andre Almeida for when the January transfer window opens.

The Primeira Liga title contenders were in action against Tondela on Sunday and thumped their opponents 5-1, and it is understood that Claude Puel was present to watch Almeida in action.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Apparently Almeida has been observed on numerous occasions before by Foxes officials, and the club are supposedly now keen to sanction a move for him in, as reported by Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

It is thought that the player himself would be keen on the switch, after watching Sporting CP stars Islam Slimani and Adrien Silva make the move to the Midlands club, despite the latter not yet featuring after well documented complications.

Leicester only have one recognised right-back at the club at the moment in Danny Simpson, and Puel is keen to address the issue in a few weeks' time by swooping for Almeida, who has also interested Southampton and Crystal Palace previously.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Almeida would supposedly cost in the region of £6m to sign, which would be decent value in the current market, especially given that he can cover multiple positions such as left-back anf central midfield.

Leicester have been going well under Puel of late and look set to entertain a top half finish this season after struggling initially under Craig Shakespeare - they now sit eighth, just five points behind Tottenham.

