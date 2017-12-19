Liverpool Suffer Contract Blow as Highly Rated Academy Product Rejects New Offer

Liverpool have suffered a blow to their long term plans with reports that academy winger Harry Wilson has rejected a new deal at Anfield.

Wilson has made one appearance for the club's first team, replacing Philippe Coutinho in the 65th minute of an FA Cup Third Round replay win away to Plymouth in January.

Though he has not since returned to the first team, Wilson has impressed for Liverpool's Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring nine goals in ten appearances.

ESPN are reporting, however, that the winger has rejected a new deal at the club, with first team chances seemingly at a premium.



Eighteen months on from signing his most recent contract with the club in July 2016, Wilson has reportedly yet to agree terms on a new contract with the club.

With a number of Championship sides, including Preston North End, thought to be interested in bringing the 20-year-old in on loan when the January transfer window opens in under two weeks time, it has been suggested that Liverpool are now facing the prospect of losing one of their young stars permanently if they are unable to tie Wilson to the club.

As well as his impressive record for Liverpool, Wilson is also the youngest player to feature in a senior international for Wales, having come on as an 87th minute substitute in a friendly against Belgium in October 2013 at the age of 16.