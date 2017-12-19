Liverpool Wonderkid Woodburn Set for Championship Loan Spell in January Window

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made Ben Woodburn available for a six-month loan spell ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

The Liverpool wonderkid has been unable to force his way into the starting lineup at Anfield due to the wealth of talent on show in the first team, and the Daily Mail has now claimed that the forward will be sent out temporarily to help with his footballing development.

Klopp makes teenage sensation Ben Woodburn available for loan. I’m convinced the lad would be a revelation for Sunderland.



Get him signed up, Coleman! #SAFC — James Copley (@JamesCopley73) December 19, 2017

A number of Championship clubs will no doubt try to swoop for Woodburn's services given his exceptional talent and potential, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a scrap ensue for the right to take him on loan.

Klopp has handed Woodburn 10 senior appearances since he took over on Merseyside over two years ago, but the Wales international has struggled to break into the senior set up this term.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

That is down to the attacking talents of Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, while Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane have also regularly been involved in matches this season.

Their inclusion has restricted Woodburn to just one senior run out in 2017/18 and, rather than stunt his growth by keeping him at U23 level, Klopp sees a loan spell away as the perfect opportunity for Woodburn to continue honing his skills.

Id like to see these moves out happen in January/Summer:

Harry Wilson - Cardiff (perm.)

Ben Woodburn - Derby (loan)

Ryan Kent - Sunderland (perm.)

Seyi Ojo - Fulham (perm.)

Bogdan - Anyone

Markovic - Anyone

Ings - Newcastle (perm.) — Basquiat (@DoFRex) December 19, 2017

The 18-year-old became the club's youngest ever goalscorer last season when he bagged his maiden senior goal against Leeds in the EFL Cup, and also became the second youngest Wales scorer when he notched against Austria in September.

The likes of Huddersfield Town, Leeds and even German outfit Hannover were linked with loan moves for Woodburn earlier in the campaign, but it remains to be seen if any of those would land him ahead of other interested parties.