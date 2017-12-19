Manchester City are believed to be moving closer to tying their talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to a new six-year contract with the club.

De Bruyne has four years left on the initial six-year contract he signed when he joined the club from Wolfsburg in 2015. Since making the £55m switch to the Etihad, De Bruyne has become one the biggest stars at the club.

Breaking the news, Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur took to Twitter to announce that Man City are edging closer to agreeing a new six-year deal with the former Chelsea man.

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho is also believed to be close to committing his future to the Premier League giants, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

De Bruyne has been in excellent form for the Citizens this season - serving as the creative hub of the midfield, driving his side forward at every opportunity. In his 18 Premier League appearances this season, the 26-year-old has scored six goals, and contributed eight assists for Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City has certainly reaped the benefits of De Bruyne's fine form, and currently sit 11 points clear at the top of league, after winning 17 out of their opening 18 matches. Fans and pundits alike are cautiously suggesting that City could become only the second side in Premier League history to finish the season unbeaten - a feat achieved by Arsenal in the 2003/04.

De Bruyne started his career with Belgian Pro League side Gent, before moving to Chelsea in 2012. After failing to establish himself in the Blues' first team, the Belgian international spent a season on loan at Werder Bremen, before being snapped up Wolfsburg the following season. De Bruyne joined City in 2015, and has become a Premier League star since making the move.