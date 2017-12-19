Report: De Bruyne to Sign New 6-Year Deal With Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has been a revelation at Manchester City, and it appears he won't be leaving the Etihad anytime soon.

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Manchester City are believed to be moving closer to tying their talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to a new six-year contract with the club. 

De Bruyne has four years left on the initial six-year contract he signed when he joined the club from Wolfsburg in 2015. Since making the £55m switch to the Etihad, De Bruyne has become one the biggest stars at the club.

Breaking the news, Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur took to Twitter to announce that Man City are edging closer to agreeing a new six-year deal with the former Chelsea man. 

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho is also believed to be close to committing his future to the Premier League giants, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

De Bruyne has been in excellent form for the Citizens this season - serving as the creative hub of the midfield, driving his side forward at every opportunity. In his 18 Premier League appearances this season, the 26-year-old has scored six goals, and contributed eight assists for Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City has certainly reaped the benefits of De Bruyne's fine form, and currently sit 11 points clear at the top of league, after winning 17 out of their opening 18 matches. Fans and pundits alike are cautiously suggesting that City could become only the second side in Premier League history to finish the season unbeaten - a feat achieved by Arsenal in the 2003/04.

De Bruyne started his career with Belgian Pro League side Gent, before moving to Chelsea in 2012. After failing to establish himself in the Blues' first team, the Belgian international spent a season on loan at Werder Bremen, before being snapped up Wolfsburg the following season. De Bruyne joined City in 2015, and has become a Premier League star since making the move.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters