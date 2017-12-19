Manchester United 'Demanding' £35m for Outcast Mkhitaryan as Inter Eye January Swoop

Manchester United will "demand" £35m for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January if the out-of-favour playmaker opts to depart Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail understands that the Red Devils will seek to recoup a fair bit of cash for the Armenia international's signature next month if he is sold, with Serie A title chasers Internazionale believed to be interested in luring him away from the Premier League.

Mkhitaryan's alleged falling out with Jose Mourinho following the league win over Brighton last month led to the 28-year-old being dropped from the match day squad entirely for his behaviour and ill-discpline.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

That has led to plenty of speculation that Mkhitaryan would be let go by Mourinho in the winter window, and Inter are said to be circling with interest as a result.

One detail that could throw a spanner in the works, however, is that Inter need to balance their books to get in line with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules ahead of a possible return to the Champions League next term.

I Nerazzurri are reportedly under pressure to sell players before they can buy and, if forced to do so, would have to either end their interest in Mkhitaryan or sell a number of stars to be able to afford him.

Oh Mkhi, You're So Fine! Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan Is Set for a Man Utd Starring Role in 2017/18 https://t.co/rkKSzbZunW — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) July 21, 2017

Mourinho has already stated that Mkhitaryan will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Bristol City, but it could well be that this first appearance in almost a month is the midfielder's last chance to save his United career.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund star apparently came to verbal blows with Mourinho after he was singled out during a video analysis session at the club's Carrington training base after the Brighton game - a debate which spilled into the corridors outside of the room that the session was being held in.

Mkhitaryan has been excelling for United before that match, but has not been seen since as Mourinho punished him for his lashing out and may yet decide to sell the winger regardless of his performance down south.

