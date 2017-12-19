Nantes Boss Ranieri 'Interested' in Reunion With Leicester Outcast Islam Slimani

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Ismal Slamini could be set for a reunion with former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri at Nantes, if reports in France are to be believed.

Buzzsport.fr has alleged that the Italian wants to be reunited with the out-of-favour Foxes striker, who has failed to make a positive impact in the Midlands ever since his big-money switch from Sporting in the summer of 2016.

The French news publication goes on to claim that a January transfer to the Ligue 1 club could be on the cards for the unhappy goalscorer, but other sources related to the rumour have raised their collective eyebrows about the validity of this particular scoop.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It is thought that Slimani's chances of worming his way back into the first-team fold at Leicester have grown shorter since Claude Puel's appointment as the club's manager seven weeks ago - the Frenchman preferring the likes of Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy up top for his side.

Indeed, since Puel took up the reins at the King Power Stadium Slimani has played just 10 minutes' worth of action in the Premier League and has not been included in the match day squad for the past four games.

Clearly the Algeria international is heading towards the exit door, given that he has no known injury troubles at present, but Leicester will want to recoup as much of the £28m fee to forked out for him as possible.

Nantes would likely not be able to afford such a sum of money. Therefore if Ranieri wanted to bring the 29-year-old Slimani to the Stade de la Beuajoire, it may be in his best interests to commit to a six-month loan instead.

Slimani only notched nine goals in 31 games for the Foxes in his maiden campaign as they struggled to defend their top flight crown, while his only goals this term have come in the Carabao Cup - four in three with the forward goalless in nine league outings thus far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters