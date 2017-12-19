Newcastle Surprisingly Join Arsenal in the Race to Sign Outcast Chelsea Defender David Luiz

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Newcastle United are a surprise name to have joined Arsenal in the race to sign David Luiz from Chelsea, after falling foul of manager Antonio Conte.

The Brazilian is currently out injured at the moment and while that may well be true, speculation has claimed issues run deeper than just that.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Luiz was dropped by the Italian after a poor performance against Roma in the Champions League, and supposedly has a frosty relationship with the former Juventus manager.

With Andreas Christensen playing so well at the moment, recent reports have claimed Luiz could be set to depart Stamford Bridge in search of first team football again with the World Cup just around the corner.

Arsenal have been credited with interest in the outcast star, but as reported by the Evening Standard, struggling Newcastle have apparently also entered the fray.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Rafa Benitez is keen to explore the possibility of a loan move for the 30-year-old, as at the moment the Magpies cannot afford to sanction a permanent deal.

The club are in talks with Amanda Staveley about buying the club for £300m, but must allow for the possibility of that collapsing.

Newcastle are in rotten form at present, and are in the thick of a relegation battle after failing to win any of their last nine Premier League matches, and losing their last four.

