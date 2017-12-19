Paul Clement Facing the Chop if Swansea Lose to Relegation Rivals Crystal Palace This Weekend

Paul Clement could be the next managerial casualty of the season as Swansea's form continues to disappoint amidst their relegation battle.

Swansea are currently bottom of the Premier League table, four points adrift of safety and having lost eight of their last ten matches, including a 3-1 defeat away to Everton on Tuesday.

The Swansea hierarchy have wanted to give Clement the chance to make the changes necessary in the January window, but according to the Daily Mail, the chances of Clement making it into the new year as Swansea manager are thinning.

It is understood that Clement may even lose his job should Swansea lose to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He has overseen a dismal season on the back of a successful relegation fight last season following his appointment in January.

This is not gonna be a popular opinion, but I do feel for Paul clement just look at our squad it just isn’t strong enough to compete — David Jones (@davidjones96) December 18, 2017

His first game as Swans’ boss was coincidently also against Palace.

But this season has been the worst Swansea have ever seen in the top-flight, despite the manager still having the support of his players.

But regardless, the results for the club have been dismal, and according to Mail, the root of the problem is the badly misfiring recruitment department.

Ironically, that department will have to pull of a bit of magic in order to salvage their season, or face the drop.

Remember when Martinez left and took everything with him?



Would love it if Paul Clement could do that too. — Matt Barroccu (@LMScreamer) December 19, 2017

They are reportedly targeting at least three new faces next month, but the manager they play under is yet to be decided.