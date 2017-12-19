PSG Wonderkid Kylian Mbappé Feels Sorry for the Rest of Us With 9-5 Jobs

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Kylian Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in August on an initial loan deal that will see the completion of a €180m switch at the end of this season. Although he accepts he is extremely fortunate, he sometimes regrets being unable to live like a typical teenager. 

Due to the nature of his job he has had to make sacrifices to reap the rewards, but is thankful he does not need to get up early. 

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LILLE

Speaking to France Football, Mbappé stated that he believes playing football can't be compared to a normal occupation. The French international said: 


"Those who talk about sacrifices to make throughout a career, I do not understand too much. For me, the real sacrifice would be getting up early in the morning to work."


The teenage striker has found it easy to settle in his new surroundings in the French capital after his big money move due to a certain Brazilian team-mate. 

He has thanked Neymar for helping him to adapt to life at Paris Saint-Germain. The striker explained: "Neymar immediately took me under his wing and integrated me.

‪Victoire 4-1 contre le Stade Rennais. ‬ ‪ICI C'EST PARIS 🔴🔵‬

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe29) on

"Since I cannot go out too much, I bring a lot of friends home, we play, we laugh, we think about something other than football, these are the only moments where I can behave like a boy of my age.

"Becoming a good player so quickly made me miss a lot of the normal life of a normal teenager."

The duo's close friendship off the pitch is also having a positive impact on the field. They have been in scintillating form as PSG have romped through their UEFA Champions League group only suffering one defeat away to nearest rivals Bayern Munich. 

Domestically, Mbappé has scored seven league goals and Neymar a further 11 to help Unai Emery's men establish a nine-point lead at the top the Ligue 1 table.

Regardless of the sacrifices that have been made by Mbappé, he is certainly reaping the benefits of his commitment to succeed in a career as a professional footballer and adapt to his meteoric rise to stardom. 

