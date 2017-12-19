Report Suggests Inter Are on Brink of Sealing Deal for Coveted Lazio Star

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Serie A heavyweights Internazionale are waiting for the go-ahead from their owners to strike a deal that will see them bring Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij to San Siro.

The Dutchman has been a long term target for both Inter and Juventus, with both clubs going head to head for his signature. Interest in De Vrij extends beyond Italy, however, with a host of other European clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also all linked.

According to Italian outlet La Gazetta Dello SportInter have now struck a deal with the 25-year-old and are awaiting authorisation from owners Suing Group to seal the player's move before other suiters jump in and steal the deal. 

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

While the Netherlands international's contract in Rome expires at the end of the season, it is understood that he is currently weighing up an extension offer, which would include a relatively low release clause of around €28m.


Inter chiefs have reportedly been working on a deal to ensure De Vrij does not sign a new deal and instead chooses to move north to Milan at the end of the season. The report claims player and club have agreed terms on a five years contract, with a €3.5m salary.

Serie A champions Juventus were very keen on bringing him to Turin, but may well have lost out to their Italian title rivals.


Inter are currently third in the table, having lost their first game of the season to Udinese last weekend, whilst Lazio are currently five points adrift of the Champions League places in fifth.

