Romelu Lukaku Apologises to LA Police After Paying Fee to Settle Summer Arrest Case

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Romelu Lukaku has apologised for the situation which saw him arrested by Los Angeles police over the summer. 

The Manchester United striker was arrested by officers responding to a fifth noise complaint in as many days as he and his friends partied in the days leading up to his £75m move from Everton to Old Trafford. 

Robert Humphreys, Lukaku's lawyer, entered a no contest plea in court in Los Angeles on Monday, paying a settlement of $450 to reimburse police for their time.

Speaking after the hearing, Humphreys said: "Mr Lukaku deeply regrets any inconvenience he caused the city of Beverly Hills. And he's pleased by this settlement to make amends for his past conduct and pleased to have the matter behind him."

The Guardian report that Commissioner Jane Godfrey ordered the United star to pay a further $515 in fines, fees and penalties by 19 March. Along with the police reimbursement, he must pay a $100 fine, a $375 penalty assessment set by the judge and a $40 security fee. 

Lukaku has been criticised in recent days for his quiet reaction to scoring against West Brom in United's 2-1 win at the Hawthorns, with a number of former players questioning his desire after a muted celebration. 

The Belgium international has a history of not celebrating against the Baggies after spending a successful 2013/14 season on loan at the Hawthorns - with Jose Mourinho pointing out after the match: "Romelu was a happy kid at West Brom – maybe at the back of the mind it was his love for the club."

